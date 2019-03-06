Chinese Student Association in the Works

Gillian Reinhard ’20

Editor-in-Chief

Students have been working towards forming an on-campus organization specifically for Chinese international students at Trinity, possibly to be associated with the national organization, Chinese Students and Scholars Association (CSSA). CSSA is the official organization for overseas Chinese students in universities across the world. The purpose of the club would be to spread Chinese culture and serve as a bridge for Chinese international students and the greater student body.

According to international student Xi Wang ’21, Chinese students have been working to form this organization for a long time. “It’s really important for other international students and other American students to understand us,” he said. “We hope this club will help us better integrate into American college life.”

A recent article from November released by the Office of Communications, titled “Trinity Expanding its Connections to China” explained that in 2007, there were only three international students from China at Trinity. Today, that number has expanded to 91 students across the four classes. The organization has a growing number of members and plans to formalize their plans to be approved by the Student Government Association as a cultural organization.

“Katie Clair (International Student Advisor) and Noah Weber (Summit Fellow for International Student Support) have been fantastic in their support around campus. We really appreciate their support,” added Wang.