Churchill Club SGA Proposal Draws Ire

Kip Lynch ’22

Staff Writer

The Student Government Association met on Sunday, Mar. 3, in order to discuss class initiatives, the sponsorship of Entering the Workforce During #MeToo and International Women’s Day 2019: Around the World, and the future of the Bantam Bus Pass. The Student Government also heard committee updates and The Churchill Club’s request for approval.

With the exception of the graduating Class of 2019 council, each class council has created an initiative aimed at meeting the needs of the student body, such as laundry, textbook expenses, and free snacks on weekend nights. The Budget Committee highlighted their recent email informing the student body on meeting dates and deadlines for those requesting alternative spring break trips, staple event status, and funds. The Student Life Committee described their progress on revising the Integrity Contract, which will be voted on by the faculty in the coming months. The Academic Affairs Committee approved the extended withdrawal period and the add/drop period. The Sustainability Committee highlighted its progress in organizing GreenFEST, noting their booking of four bands as well as various student and faculty speakers. The Sustainability Committee is also finalizing its plans for implementing composting on Crescent Street. The SGA also discussed the future of the bus pass with the Connecticut Department of Transportation, mandating that Trinity either join its UPass program, which would result in an increase in the student activities fee, or cancel its bus pass program.

The Student Government Association also heard a presentation by The Churchill Club. Seeking the recognition and approval of SGA, The Churchill Club highlighted its focus on studying Western civilization and philosophers. Hosting speakers and reading groups with the aim of receiving academic credit, the club intends to meet weekly. The club faces controversy, with a large number of people planning to ask questions of the club’s leadership. Questions were raised about the overlap of the rhetoric used by the Churchill Institute and far-right groups. The club also faced controversy for its focus on Western civilization, and its conservative leanings, despite the club’s leadership emphasizing the organizations non-partisan status and its goal of discussing as well as criticizing Western civilization.