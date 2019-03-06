In Response to The Churchill Club

Gillian Reinhard ’20

Editor-in-Chief

The recent controversy surrounding the Sunday night Student Government Association meeting was a clear indicator of the social climate in the Trinity community. As an observer at the meeting, I was struck by both the impressive questions asked by students who attended and my own realization I was watching political dis- course in action, some- thing I am not typically exposed to on campus.

At Trinity, like at most college campuses, students often spend time with other students like them-be it similar socioeconomic backgrounds or political beliefs. Besides conversations in the classroom, there is not much opportunity to engage in debate of any kind in day-to-day life on campus. I am as guilty of this as anyone-most of my friends share beliefs very similar to mine. Very rarely am I challenged by different ideas.

The outpouring of student support at this event indicated to me that there is not enough space for political discourse on campus. Trin Talks, sponsored by ConnPIRG, is a great example of students with differing ideas who can join discuss is- sues civilly. The SGA has initiated the formation of a political union committee, composed of representatives from the four political organizations on campus (the Democrats, Republicans, Socialists, and Libertarians). At the recent meeting, it was a step in the right direction to see attendance from two of these representatives. The political union committee hopes to ensure that there is a way for all sides of the political spectrum to have a voice on campus and to understand different ideologies. Most importantly, the committee will provide feedback to SGA on political discourse at Trinity and learn how to best provide outlets to discuss these issues.