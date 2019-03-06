Tripod Looks Ahead at the Upcoming Spring Season

Joe Ladd ’19

As we transition from the winter sports season into the spring, Trinity athletics is hoping to capitalize on off-season training and preparation in order for a successful–and dominant–spring season. Strength coaches Bill DeLongis, Anastasia Gaudreau, and Conal Koppisch have led off-season student athletes in the gym in order to keep our athletes fit. As we witnessed last weekend, the men’s hockey team will compete in NCAA DIII nationals first round after their miraculous NESCAC championship trophy, and they will host University of New England right here at the Koeppel Center.

This is a must-go event. Bantam teams that have spring seasons include men’s golf, softball, baseball, men’s and women’s track and field, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s rowing, and men’s and women’s tennis. Believe me, this is one of Trinity’s busiest seasons, so there are plently of sports to watch as the year winds down. Men’s golf comes from the off-season looking to secure their second straight NESCAC championship title after having a successful fall season. The Bantams will compete at the NESCAC Championships at Middlebury College.

Baseball hosts their first regular season match-up this Saturday against Southern Maine, followed by a game on Sunday against Brockport. Men’s lacrosse competes in their first NESCAC match-up against Williams this Saturday as well, with the women’s team hosting the Ephs on the same day. The women’s tennis team hosts Tufts on Saturday so be sure to cheer on your tennis Bantams! Additionally, the men’s team travels up to Babson on Sunday for their first spring match. In a couple of weeks, the softball team travels up to University of Maine Farmington for their first game of the season. Personally, I’m excited to check out our baseball team as they are competing in their second season in the recently renovated Murren Family Field/DiBenedetto Stadium. Be sure to come out and support the Bantams all season long. Bring your friends and sunscreen because the sun will soon come out!