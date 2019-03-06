Working Group Discusses Changes to the Curriculum

Amanda Hausmann ’21

News Editor

Trinity College’s Curricular Reform Working Group is currently looking at a number of suggested changes to the College’s curriculum that in the future may be put into formal proposals for faculty to vote on. These suggestions include changing the number of credits required for graduation from 36 to 32, requiring students to complete two “experiential learning” units, eliminating the second-language requirement, requiring students to formulate an “interdisciplinary academic pathway,” and requiring students to complete a minor. Recently on Saturday, Feb. 23, the Working Group and other Trinity faculty met to discuss some of these suggested changes, however, the Working Group has yet to propose language for the College’s faculty to be able to vote on any changes.

According to the Working Group website, which all members of the Trinity community have access to through their Trinity credentials, there have not been any large-scale changes made to the College’s curriculum since 2007. In April of 2007, “the faculty adopted four additional general education requirements that took effect with the class entering in the fall of 2008,” the Working Group states on their website. The requirements are relatively similar to the general education distributions that were previously required, however the most prominent changes were the addition of the first-year seminar requirement and the second-language requirement. Professor of Physics and Environ- mentalScienceChristoph Geiss believes that making changes to the curriculum “every ten years or so sounds about right. You don’t want to change the curriculum every few years. I think one should also give a curriculum the chance to prove itself. That takes time.” Professor Jack Dougherty, a professor of Educational Studies and the director of CHER (Center for Hartford Engagement and Research) says, “I think it’s good for there to be thoughtful discussions about the curriculum. It is also important to re- member that if the goal for Trinity is to highlight our curriculum, there’s more than one policy tool to accomplish that goal. This means the College can use mandates, incentives, or capacity building to develop students’ abil- ity to do certain things.”