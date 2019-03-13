Information on Early Decision Class of 2023 Released

Jay Park ’22

Staff Writer

On Feb. 19, 2019, the Early Decision (ED) members of Trinity College’s Class of 2023 were announced. The students comprise 285 individuals from all across the world, and many from right here in Hartford. According to Vice President for Enrollment and Student Success Angel Pérez, the Class of 2023 is “shaping up to be one of the strongest in recent history,” as he explained in an article found on Trinity’s website.

Here is what is known about them thus far, based on that article. Of the admitted ED students, 41% are women and 59% are men. Of the 285 students accepted, eight are previously accepted students who deferred their admissions for a year. 14% are first-generation college students, and 9% are international students. For the ED students from the Class of 2022, 15% were first-generation students and 15% were international students.

Of the accepted students, 152 are varsity athletes and 10 are Psse Scholars from Chicago. 52% of the admitted students will receive financial aid, which will total $6.4 million, according to Trinity’s statement. 21% of the class are students of color, the same as last year. Additionally, 51% of students are from outside New England, a decrease from the class of 2022’s 54%. Of the ED admits, 64% chose not to submit standardized test scores. This is an increase of 15% compared to the ED admits for the Class of 2022, wherein only 49% of ED admits chose to not submit standardized test scores. The Early Decision process at Trinity consists of two rounds – ED I, with a deadline of November 15, 2018, and ED II, with a deadline of January 1, 2019. Regular decision applicants will be notified of their admission decision by late March.

Trinity will be hosting prospective student events for admitted students throughout the month of April. In the spring, the full statistics of the incoming class of 2023 will be revealed.