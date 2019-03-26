Internship Spotlight: Connecticut Early Childhood Alliance

Amanda Scopelliti ’20

Features Editor

Emily Schroeder ’20 is a Policy Intern this semester at the Connecticut Early Childhood Alliance located in Hartford, CT. According to Schroeder, the Alliance is a nonprofit coalition of over 100 different organizations working on behalf of early childhood issues and education. Some of the issues the organization works on include expanding daycare eligibility for low-income families and parents enrolled in different forms of education and increasing pay for teachers.

Schroeder’s responsibilities as an intern at the Connecticut Early Childhood Alliance include doing research on and writing testimony on different bills, doing event organization and coordination, and going to the Legislative Office building for Education Committee meetings and Early Childhood meetings and to present testimony on legislative bills.

Schroeder is an Educational Studies and Neuroscience double major, and she heard of the internship position through her Educational Studies advisor who was aware of her interest in early childhood

education in particular. Schroeder is passionate about issues surrounding early childhood education, wants a career in education policy, and sees the internship as a “good introduction to politics.” Schroeder encourages other students who are interested in the field of education to pursue an internship opportunity to get a better idea of what it’s actually like to work in the business and testify before committees.