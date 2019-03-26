WGRAC and SECS Present Take Back the Night

Gillian Reinhard ’20

Editor-in-Chief

The Women and Gender Resource and Action Center (WGRAC) and Students Encouraging Consensual Sex (SECS) will present its annual Take Back the Night, an event to show support for survivors of sexual assault. The event was organized by SECS coordinators Remi Tupper ’20 and Tanuja Budraj ’21 in collaboration with WGRAC.

According to Tupper, the night entails many events including performances from acapella groups, testimonies from survivors and supporters, and guest speakers. Last year, former First Lady of Connecticut and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Hartford Arts Council Cathy Malloy served as keynote speaker. This year, Connecticut State Senator Mae Flexer is scheduled to speak.

Take Back the Night originated in the 1970s as an event to address rape and violence against women. Campuses across the country and the globe participate in Take Back the Night to honor and celebrate victims of sexual assault.

“Take Back the Night is important for the Trinity community, because sexual assault is a huge issue across college campuses. At WGRAC, we strive to make Trinity a safer and more understanding community, and Take Back the Night is one of the ways we do this. Take Back the Night focuses on giving survivors of sexual assault a voice, and a place to be heard,” said Tupper.

The event will take place on Monday, Apr. 1 in the Washington Room in Mather, beginning at 6:00 p.m. All members of the community are invited to attend the event, which is meant to be a safe space for all survivors of sexual assault and their allies within the community.