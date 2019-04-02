Baseball Opens NESCAC Play With a Sweep Win

Cam Chottiner ’20

Staff Writer

2019 has been successful for the Bantam baseball program thus far. This weekend, the surging Trinity College Bantams baseball team kicked off NESCAC play against Bowdoin despite playing at Colby’s fields in Waterville, Maine. The Bantams, who entered the weekend with a 9-2 record looked to take advantage of a struggling Bowdoin squad who started the series with a record of 0-10-1.

For game one of the series, the Bantams started junior Andrew DeRoche on the hill. DeRoche went 7.1 scoreless innings in a strong outing for the Bantams, allowing just three hits with five walks, while striking out three Polar Bear hitters. In the second inning, junior Matt Koperniak roped a double that knocked in 2 runs. The Bantams would add another two runs in the top of the fourth inning enroute to a 4-1 victory in the weekend series opener. On Saturday, the two NESCAC rivals got started on a double header, with first-year Will Simeone on the mound. The Bantams once again took control early and never let Bowdoin feel like they had a chance in the contest.

Trinity scored two in the first, one in the fourthand one in the seventh. Someone shut down the Polar Bears in an extremely impressive fashion as he threw a complete game, allowing just three hits while striking out six and not walking a single batter. After a 4-0 victory in the morning, the Bantams looked to complete the sweep in Maine in the afternoon.

In the second game of the day, sophomore Max Barsamian and senior tri-captain Erik Mohl each tossed four innings, each allowing just one run. The Bantam offense was rolling and provided all the necessary run support for the strong pitching performance, putting up seven runs over the course of the game. The men’s team has progressed this season making a lot of strides. On offense, they have been able to develop a play tactic that allows for a lot of pressure on the defense.

The Bantams, now 12-2 on the campaign, are back in action on Tuesday right here at Trinity College as they take on Dean College. Come out to support your baseball Bantams as they look to capitalize on a very promising start to their season.