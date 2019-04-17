Letter to the Editor: Brothers of A E Pi and Members of Hillel

In light of recent events, namely the distribution of the April Fool’s Day edition of The Trinity Tripod, we, the brothers of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity and members of Trinity College Hillel, see the article entitled “SGA Considers Fascist Society Approval” as deeply offensive to the members of the Jewish community on campus.

Our collective organizations condemn the use of the Tripod as a platform for distributing satire regarding such subjects on a school-wide level. We believe that the article’s invocation of language in reference to the Holocaust was both inconsiderate and inappropriate. One of our brothers, whose family is active in the Pittsburgh Jewish community that suffered the attack in October, is deeply affected by this entry and sees this satirical piece as a personal affront. We submit this letter in acknowledgment and support of him and all other members of the community who are hurting in the face of intolerance and oppression.

In an age when more individuals of our generation forget the atrocities of World War II and the Holocaust, it is imperative that we promote a dialogue regarding this subject and respect those in our community whom the Holocaust has affected directly or indirectly. The College represents itself as a hub of acceptance and diversity; however, the increasing rhetoric of this kind continues to reveal the extent of the work left undone. The members of Trinity College Jewish community recognize that this instance of rhetoric derives from a larger narrative of hurtful rhetoric on a national level. We acknowledge and affirm the hurt of all those who have been affected by recent events on campus.

In response to this article and the aforementioned demonstrations of intolerance and hatred, we will be hosting a Walk to Remember on May 2 to remember the atrocities that people of all faiths and backgrounds have encountered. In these divisive times, students need a space to voice their personal, familial, and cultural struggles. This Walk to Remember is intended for students to talk and understand the events that their communities and peers have endured so situations like this are less likely to occur. Through this event, we hope to help create a space where all members of our community will feel validated, affirmed, and respected.

The Brothers of the Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity and Members of Trinity College Hillel

The Tripod respects and understands the concerns of the several individuals who expressed their complaints. We truly apologize for the unintentional offense this article caused to members of the Trinity community and beyond.