SGA Rejects Administration’s Advice; Will Vote on Churchill in Ten Days

Gillian Reinhard ’20

Editor-in-Chief

The SGA will vote on the Churchill Club in ten days. This decision was made following a meeting closed to the Tripod and the public. At the most recent SGA meeting, as reported in this week’s Tripod, the administration strongly advised the Senate to delay a vote on Churchill until the fall. The administration had planned to bring an outside consultant to analyze the situation on campus, although now that the SGA plans to vote as soon as possible, it is unsure if this will still happen. Ten SGA members voted to approve or deny the Churchill Club at the next meeting (Apr. 27), seven voted to postpone the vote until next fall, and five abstained.

The Tripod has ended its print run for the semester, but will continue to provide updates online as the situation unfolds.