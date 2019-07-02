Goldberg’s Replacement Coming this Fall

Gillian Reinhard ’20

Editor-in-Chief

At a forum open to the community regarding potential improvements to Vernon Social held today, it was announced by the Office of Student Activities, Involvement, and Leadership (SAIL) that breakfast and lunch restaurant Steve’s Bagels would replace the kitchen space previously occupied by Goldberg’s Bagels, which closed its services to the campus in spring of 2018.

Steve’s Bagels, with locations in Manchester and Ridgefield, offers a menu similar to Goldberg’s, specializing in New York style bagels as well as sandwiches, soups, coffee, salads, and desserts. Hours for the Manchester location are 7am to 3pm and hours are expected to be similar at Trinity with potential additional late night hours Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, according to comments made during the event.

About two weeks ago, the Student Government Association (SGA) invited students to join a working group regarding Vernon Social and Chartwells, however, it is unclear how the outside vendor was brought to Trinity.