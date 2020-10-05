Book Chapter Digitization

We know it is difficult to visit the library, especially for faculty and students who are working remotely due to Covid-19. Our staff would like to offer everyone the opportunity to make digitization requests, and we want to make it as easy as possible. Please know that we will fulfill requests as quickly as possible, but we have a very limited staff schedule. Some requests could take up to a week to be fulfilled.

Digitization requests are available for Trinity owned items, and patrons may request up to 1 chapter or 10% of an item’s contents. Fair use provisions covering digitization of library materials have limitations on the amount or type of material that may be copied. Requests will be shared digitally via email or One Drive. Please contact Rose Beranis at rose.beranis@trincoll.edu or x2477 with any questions.

How to make a digitization request:

Browse OneSearch

Click on “Request”

Write your digitization request in the “Comment” field

Click the image below to see an example request: