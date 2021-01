Timely Reminder–Get Course Reserve Requests In Now for Spring

The Library is experiencing a much heavier than normal number of digitization requests for course support. Video support is especially staff time-intensive, and all course reserve work has been slowed down by Covid-19 restrictions. Staff work as hard as possible to fill requests, but to avoid delays and to be sure that materials will be ready when you need it, please allow a minimum of two weeks processing time. Fill out a ticket today to get the process started.