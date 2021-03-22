Library & IT survey – Chance to win an iPad Mini

Students: Library and Information Technology Services (LITS) needs your help in fine-tuning our new website (check out our new site at https://www.trincoll.edu/lits/). Your feedback will help us make sure it is user-friendly and easy to navigate for students at Trinity.

Providing feedback is easy. Just go through this brief online questionnaire, which asks you a series of questions about where you would click in order to find something on the new website.

At the end of the questionnaire you can also indicate if you are interested in answering some additional questions in a one-on-one Zoom meeting with an LITS staffperson. Participation in one of these sessions earns a $5 Peter B’s Gift Card.

Everyone who completes a questionnaire is entered into a randomized drawing for an iPad Mini!

For questions, please contact Amy Harrell, amy.harrell@trincoll.edu. The questionnaire closes on April 9.

Take the questionnaire