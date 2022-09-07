Calling all Creators for #ColorOurCollections 2023!

As part of #ColorOurCollections, a national movement started by the New York Academy of Medicine to transform its collections into coloring pages, Library & Information Technology Services will be publishing its annual coloring book in December 2022, which will follow the theme of the upcoming Bicentennial. Trinity College’s own #ColorOurCollections was organized in 2020 as a way to showcase its robust digital collections, which included print and image materials housed in JSTOR and BePress. The first coloring book featured three student submissions and was published in March, 2020.

Important Dates!

November 13, 2022: Deadline for Submissions

November 14-19, 2022: Contest Voting

December 9, 2022: Coloring Book Launch Event in LITC 182, 1-4pm (with food!)

This year, the coloring book has been revived in order to highlight new digital collections but more importantly, more student creations, as we prepare to celebrate 200 years of Trinity History. It is our hope that moving forward, #ColorOurCollections will be an annual event that highlights student artists of all styles and experience, as well as educate on what collections Trinity offers to the interested and curious researcher.

All students are invited to submit original artwork as coloring book pages in our 2023 #ColorOurCollections contest. The winner, chosen from votes cast on our Instagram page and by visitors to the library, will receive a Jerry’s Artarama gift card. All entrants, regardless of winning status, are eligible to have their work included in the book.

To enter the contest, submit an artwork in coloring book style to trinitywellness@trincoll.edu under the following guidelines:

Black & white

PNG or TIFF image

300-400 ppi

8.5 x 11 inches.

Traditional art is welcome, as long as it meets the size requirements and is scanned into the correct file format.

Images larger than 30MB cannot be sent as an email attachment, but can be shared via OneDrive.

Please note: we can assist with image conversion but may have to alter submissions in order to make them suitable for publication. Any altered images by us will NOT be eligible to win the contest.

Please email all questions and submissions to trinitywellness@trincoll.edu by November 13, 2022.

As you will find in the coloring book, 200 years of history includes people, buildings, plants, organizations, thoughts, ideas, and much more. We are so excited to share the completed Bicentennial #ColorOurCollections book when it is published later this year. You can find the 2020 coloring book in the Digital Repository.