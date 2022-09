Crochet a Granny Square Tapestry!

Learn how to crochet with Isabelle Duval ’23 and create a tapestry that will be displayed at Trinity College Library.

October 14, 12:00 – 1:00pm

Raether LITC Room 181

Yarn and supplies will be provided!

No experience necessary! All levels of crochet experience are invited to join. Bagged lunches will be available.

Please RSVP for this event.