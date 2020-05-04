Therapies for cognitive impairment in breast cancer patients associated with chemotherapy: A meta analysis

Sababa Anber and Dr. David Finitsis

1 thought on “Therapies for cognitive impairment in breast cancer patients associated with chemotherapy: A meta analysis

  1. Hi Sababa,

    Nice work. Please see my comments and questions below:

    Comments:
    (1) In your conclusion, you reference Fig. 1 where I think you mean Fig. 2.

    Questions:
    (1) How can we know that the combined effect size observed across the seven CBT studies is more than we would expect to have found by chance alone in a world where there really is no effect of CBT? In other words, how would you go about reaching a statistical conclusion about the combined CBT effect size?
    (2) A major objective of the study was to compare efficacy across intervention types. Do you think that is possible, given the number of studies included in the current meta-analysis? Are there ways to increase the rate at which you capture studies that meet your inclusion/exclusion criteria?

