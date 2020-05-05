Sex Differences in Restricted and Repetitive Behaviors and Interests in Children with ASD Posted on May 5, 2020 by raskin Madison Guay’20 and Prof. Helt
I really enjoyed learning about RRBI in individuals with ASD. I liked how your analysis took into account both a caretaker and clinician’s perspective given that both have insights that the other does not have.
I was wondering if you found any significant differences between the reports from the clinicians vs the caretakers. I would be interested to know whether the clinicians are noticing something that the caretakers are not and vice versa.
Overall great job and I really enjoyed reading your poster!