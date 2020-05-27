Perinatal Mental Health from a Social Justice Perspective: An Introduction to Postpartum Support International

Zoom Link for August 6

Whitley Mingo, MSW and Earth’s Natural Touch certified doula is a maternal child health social worker, birth doula and childbirth educator in Hartford County. Prior to her work as a doula, Whitley provided perinatal outreach and parent education to pregnant and postpartum families at Saint Francis Hospital and was the clinical supervisor for an early childhood home visiting program at ECHN’s Family Development Center. Whitley is a dedicated advocate for families of color and her work addresses disparities in pregnancy, birth and postpartum outcomes. After attending the PSI CT perinatal support group facilitator training, Whitley developed and provides a free perinatal support group for BIPOC families in the Hartford area whose babies have had NICU intervention.

www.nubeingdoulaservices.com

Jennifer is a policy practice social worker specializing in maternal and child mental health and transition to parenthood. She is a parent educator at UConn Health Parenting leading mother-baby social groups and teaching infant massage to parents and grandparents. Jennifer is a coordinator and trainer for the Office of Early Childhood Mind over Mood initiative which links mothers in home visiting programs statewide with perinatal mental health treatment in their homes. Jennifer is co-founder of the Connecticut Chapter of Postpartum Support International (PSI CT). She is on the board of directors of PSI CT and the Connecticut Association for Infant Mental Health. Jennifer is a PSI Coordinator, a volunteer accepting texts, calls and emails from mothers, family members and providers seeking resources and support for maternal mental health complications. Jennifer has led numerous trainings statewide on Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders. She co-authored a Child Health and Development IMPACT brief on addressing PMADs in the pediatric setting. She lives in Avon with her husband and two children ages 10 and 15.