Hartford City Hall 101 Workshop, Part 2: Hartford Public Schools Budget Intro

Last Saturday, I* participated in former Hartford Councilman Luis E. Cotto’s** Budget Workshop entitled, Hartford City Hall 101, at the Hartford Public Library. The workshop featured an innovative “human library” approach where small groups rotated to ask questions of different experts for about 20 minutes.

For this workshop, I discussed Hartford Public Schools budget and Carlos Rivera spoke about the Department of Health and Human Services budget. Regarding the HPS budget, I created two simple charts as an intro to discussion. You can see the questions and charts below.

Finally, check out the upcoming budget workshop on Saturday, April 20 @ 2 p.m. Here’s the link to the Facebook event page for the future Hartford City Hall 101 workshops: https://www.facebook.com/events/527265627679303/?event_time_id=527265634345969

Workshop questions:

What are the sources of revenue for the Hartford Public Schools? 70% State funds (CT income taxes and other taxes fees), 23% local funds (city taxes, fees, etc.), 5% federal funds.



2. In which categories does Hartford Public Schools spend its funds on? Largest categories are instructional staff and support (45%), student tuition to out placements, magnet, and charter schools (18%), and administration and support services (13%).

*Cotto from Caguas, Puerto Rico

**Cotto from Cidra, Puerto Rico

