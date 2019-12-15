The Past and the Present: Hip-Hop

Justin Giacobbe

Hip Hop’s Change and Impact

The evolution of hip-hop is not focused around one event and still occurs in numerous ways today. Graffiti has become a respected and accepted art form, with artists like Banksy and Kaws creating a popular culture behind a once forbidden art. Rapping has continued to dominate the music world and has evolved in ways that the original gangsta rap artists could have never imagined. Breaking has stayed somewhat underground, however, brands such as Red Bull and Monster have made large contributions to the community and trying to globalize the form of dance. Unlike the other core elements of hip-hop, MCing has almost completely died out in a world of digital rapping, where the hyping up of artists and crowds is no longer needed. Through the evolution of each of the core elements, hip-hop stays a changing art form and continues to grow in massive amounts around the world. A culture surrounds hip-hop and while certain elements have been lost, others have grown in massive amounts that no one in the 1970s could have ever imagined.

Hip-hop’s beginnings date back to the South Bronx in the late 1960’s. Artists such as Kool Herc and Afrika Bambaataa brought the original sound of hip-hop into the neighborhoods of New York, but their sound would not last long in a genre of so much change. The impact and sound of the original artists gave hope to a declining area that saw much racial discrimination in an era of benign neglect. Corrupt politicians and even the mayor of New York City refused to change policies to help minorities and as the community as a whole was forced back into the South Bronx, hip-hop was seen as an escape from the cruel realities of everyday life. Hip-hop in its truest form could be found in the parks of the Bronx in the 1970s with sound systems blasting out in protest against the unjust treatment that the minorities were facing.

Gang warfare was at an all-time high in the area. Dorian Lynskey of the Guardian wrote about Afrika Bambaataa, “These days, hip-hop is usually synonymous with rapping but Afrika Bambaataa, DJ, and founder of the Zulu Nation movement codified its four pillars as DJing, MCing, breakdancing, and graffiti. Each form of expression spawned local heroes whom Flash calls “street kings” (Guardian, Kynskey). While the peaceful approach to rap is rooted in its beginnings, rap was not going to stay peaceful with the ongoing violence that was occurring in the neighborhoods of the South Bronx. Rapping and MCing likely would be entirely different if it weren’t for the original artists such as Kool Herc and Bambaataa that requested peace come in hip-hop.

The first rap song debuted worldwide in 1979 when Sugarhill Gang released their hit song, “Rapper’s Delight.” Before the release of the song, rap and hip-hop music hadn’t been seen on records and in homes across the United States. The success behind the song was massive, amassing over 2 million copies sold and being inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014. For decades hip-hop music was limited to parks and had never been played in nightclubs, but “Rapper’s Delight” would change the landscape of hip-hop forever. Following the release of the song, Sugarhill Gang brought hip-hop to the limelight, in which it had previously been a hidden art form that was only enjoyed by the people of the South Bronx. While “Rapper’s Delight” did, in fact, change the idea of hip-hop and brought a jazz feel to their song, their release allowed for the initial spike in listening to hip-hop and put a large monetary value behind what other artists would then be able to make. “Rapper’s Delight” did not die down following its release, still today the song is featured in movies, ads, and referenced quite often in songs. For example, in Paco Rabanne’s newest ad campaign with Macy’s, the song is highlighted with the pop feel of the song showing a diverse crew dancing and wearing fancy clothing. “Rapper’s Delight” and Sugarhill Gang made a lasting impact on the hip-hop world and greatly benefited the massive amounts of money that are seen today in the rap community.

The commercialization of hip-hop started very early on when it was seen how profitable these artists really were, and still today the same companies have a large say in the artist’s work. While many industries began benefitting off of the likeness of artists, none did so in such a colossal way as record labels. Between poor contracts and manipulation of the artist’s sound, big music corporations began to destroy the artist’s sense of originality. After the initial spike of influence following the release of “Rapper’s Delight,” brands and record labels jumped headfirst into the hip-hop world. For example, NWA was signed by Ruthless Records and were forced into making music that was against their style and trapped them from putting their voice out there in the way they wanted to. The terrible deal, in turn, split the group up, ending the short-lived stint for NWA. However, the commercialization of hip-hop also brought in massive amounts of money for artists and brand deals were not as controlling and made artists and brands lots of money. Run-D.M.C. was the first rap group to sign an endorsement deal with Adidas and made millions of dollars from the deal. While their lyrics usually included talking about the brand with three stripes, they, in turn, were compensated with millions and brought all different groups of people into wearing the Adidas Superstar that would have never looked at the shoe before. Run-D.M.C. will forever be remembered for its white Adidas sneakers and bring the world of hip-hop and clothing brands together. Since the deal between Adidas and the group, many artists have followed suit with signing brand deals

Top songs of each decade can tell many things about the changes in hip-hop and rap, whether it be through lyrical and rhythmic content. In the 1980s and 1990s, rap music held a much different, more aggressive feel than today’s rap. Racial discrimination led to the creation of the genre, however, it did not eliminate the racism, or even initially receive notoriety on radio stations or in the media. In the 1980’s tensions were at an all-time high, and rappers did not hold back when singing about the struggles. While early rap called for peace, the 1980’s rap merely promoted violence and the attack of government to demand the fair treatment of African-Americans and other minorities. NWA was notably the most violent group of the 80s and 90s with lyrics promoting the use of drugs and violence against police. In their hit song “F**k Tha Police” MC Ren raps, “But I’ma smoke them now and not next time, Smoke any motherfucker that sweats me, Or any asshole that threatens me, I’m a sniper with a hell of a scope, Taking out a cop or two, they can’t cope with me” (MC Ren). The group was heavily criticized and profiled even more after the release of the song and it was not played on any radio stations. However, what the song did do was inspire other rappers to use their freedom of speech and speak out about the injustices happening against them. Today’s rap music has shifted greatly from what it once was. Top songs of the 2010s include a discussion of drugs and many artists have taken an interest in speaking on mental illness. For example, Lil Nas X has blown up into a world of stardom that very few artists ever reach. His hit song “Old Town Road” debuted in December of 2018 and because of the role of social media in today’s society, the sing received much of its notoriety on the app “Tik Tok.” Most listeners will not interpret the lyrics to mean anything but a country song, Lil Nas speaks on wanting to become something after he had come up with nothing. The lyrical meaning behind the longest continuous song at 19 weeks in the number one spot on the billboard charts, shows that many people also are looking to make a change and use artists to connect to their own problems. Through the decades, music has moved away from violence and into a stage of mental awareness, while still many artists glorify the use of drugs.

While graffiti may seem to be a dying art form, modern artists have developed a new style and have worked at the revitalization of a banned, illegal art form. All other branches of hip-hop are seen also as a creative way of self-expression, but since its beginnings, graffiti has been seen as destruction of property. When rapping was just blowing up, some of graffiti’s most notable artists were putting up pieces around New York. For example, Keith Haring put up his most famous “Crack is Wack” piece in New York in 1986. Since then many more famous artists have come around, while many have received their inspiration, Keith Haring. Graffiti is still illegal in many places, it has developed into a more accepted art form and has even began to be sold at higher prices than painted works. For example, Kaws has had multiple of his pieces auctioned for well over $5 million and has since created a clothing brand that has gained billions of dollars and brought graffiti into view for many that had for so long had a misconception of the art. However, while Kaws is amazingly important and famous in the world of graffiti, no one seems to be more notable than Banksy. Banksy is an anonymous graffiti artist who has made some of the most noteworthy graf pieces of all time. Banksy’s pieces are nearly priceless as much of his work on the public market is copies, and he has been known for not letting his work be sold or auctioned. In 2017 at a Sotheby’s Auction, a Banksy original sold for $1.7 million and as it sold, a shredder from inside the frame destroyed the piece, leading to the discussion that Banksy’s pieces are in fact the hardest to obtain.

Through the decades since graffitis beginnings, the artistic composition and ability to remain anonymous have stayed true, keeping the art such a sacred form.

Hip-hop’s roots date back to the South Bronx in the early 1970s, and changes to the art have been enormous and helpful over the following decades. While the monetary value has continued to grow exponentially, the artist’s love for the genre has as well grown with more and more fans coming along daily. Graffiti continues to inspire artists to practice their talent while being secretive and hidden, breaking as well has stayed underground and a less popular dance form, but many strides have been made in bringing it to the forefront alongside rap. Rapping has blown up to something that the original artists could have never imagined and continues to get bigger and bigger as a majority of the top charts are headlined by rappers. While MCing has somewhat died out, had it not been for those original MCs, rap would be forever different and might not even exist today. The loss of culture and originality has in fact made enormous impacts on the world, and while many would argue it has been hurtful, it has been enormously helpful to more than just the minorities in bringing many groups and cultures together.