Research Computing @ Trinity

Research Computing is a more general term for what is commonly called High Performance Computing (HPC). Research Computing comes in many forms in pretty much every discipline. The scale of computing needs can range from a single powerful desktop computer to a huge supercomputer. Trinity does not currently have an on premises HPC cluster but we still provide support of the Research Computing needs of our faculty and students.

Our primary recommendation for most faculty is to utilize the computing services provided free of charge via the NSF ACCESS Program. This program provides access to a number of super-computing facilities across the country. Faculty (and even students) can apply for an allocation of credits which are exchanged for CPU or GPU computing time. These resources can be shared among a research team or a class of students as needed. There are different levels of allocations but the basic level, called Explore, includes 200,000 credits and only requires a very simple application you can complete in minutes. Turnaround time for approval is usually less than 24 hrs. To learn more about the ACCESS program they have great resources and documentation here: https://access-ci.atlassian.net/wiki/spaces/ACCESSdocumentation/pages/467109828/Getting+Started

David Tatem, (david.tatem@trincoll.edu) Head of Digital Learning & Licensing is Trinity’s NSF ACCESS Campus Champion so please reach out with any questions or assistance on getting started.