Using AI as a Study Partner

Finals week is here and we know what that means: caffeine, all-nighters, and endless to-do lists. But what if you could have a personal assistant to help you study smarter, not harder? AI tools like Notebook LM, ChatGPT, and Quizlet can act as your personal study partner, helping you create study guides, clarify tough concepts, and make your study sessions more efficient. Here are some tips on how to use them effectively:

Disclaimer

AI tools such as Notebook LM, ChatGPT, and Quizlet can be valuable study partner, but they should be used thoughtfully and responsibly. Always verify the accuracy of the information they provide as these tools may sometimes generate errors or rely on outdated information. Keep in mind that AI is designed to complement your learning, not substitute your critical thinking or original efforts. Use these tools wisely, and let your knowledge take center stage during finals!

Notebook LM

Notebook LM is like having a personal research assistant for your course materials, with citations included in every response. Follow these steps to get started:

Go to https://notebooklm.google/ and create an account. Create a new notebook by clicking on “+ New Notebook“ Upload your course materials (lecture notes, textbook chapters, google slides, websites, PDFs, etc.) to use as sources.

Use Case 1: Create a Study Guide

Notebook LM can turn your notes and materials into a study guide complete with short answer and essay questions, plus a glossary of key terms.

How to do it: Click on “Notebook Guide” and select “Study Guide” to generate a personalized guide.

Use Case 2: Clarify Concepts with Real-World Examples

Notebook LM can summarize one or multiple sources and help break down complex topics into simpler terms.

Try this prompt:

Explain [Insert Complex Concept] using the Feynman technique, as if teaching it to someone with no background in the field. Then, provide an analogy to illustrate this concept, followed by a real-world example.

Use Case 3: Study on-the-go with Podcasts

Transform your course materials into a podcast and study while walking, running, or working out!

How to do it: Open your course notebook. Select the source material(s) you want included in the podcast. Open the Notebook Guide , navigate to Audio Overview and click Generate . Download your podcast and listen anytime!



ChatGPT

ChatGPT can help you think through tricky concepts, refine your questions, or even brainstorm essay ideas.

Use Case 1: Clarify Any Concept

Try this prompt:

Explain [Insert Concept] to me like I am a beginner. Use analogies to make it easier to understand.

Use Case 2: Question Refinement

Not sure how to ask your professor (or ChatGPT) a question? ChatGPT can refine your questions to make them clearer and more precise.

Try this prompt:

From now on, whenever I ask a question, suggest a better version and ask if I’d like to use it instead.

OR

Act as an expert prompt engineer and refine the following question: [Insert Question Here]

Use Case 3: Essay Help

Whether you’re outlining an essay or need feedback on a draft, ChatGPT has your back.

Outline prompt:

Can you provide an outline of key points for an essay on [Insert Topic Here]?

Feedback Prompt:

I’ve written an essay on [Insert Topic Here]. Can you review it and provide feedback on my argument structure, use of examples, and overall coherence?

Use Case 4: Stay on Track

Studying for finals in general can be a scheduling and executive function nightmare. Use ChatGPT to help you create a schedule and stick to it.

I want you to create a study schedule with dates for me. The exact date today is [Today’s Date]. I have my exam week starting on [Exam Week Date] and I have exams for [Insert All Classes]. I have “X” hours available each weekday and “Y” hours available for each day of the weekend. I should be focusing more on [Subject] since it is the subject I am struggling with. Include breaks every 2 hours.

Quizlet

Quizlet now uses AI to quickly create study materials, similar to Notebook LM, but specializes in generating engaging review activities like games and flashcards. It can create:

Outlines

Practice quizzes

Flashcards

And more!

Your Turn

Have you discovered any other creative ways to use AI tools to study? Share your tips in the comments below – we’d love to hear them!