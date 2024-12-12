WITT 2025: Making AI Work for You and Your Students

Save the Date 1/16/25 – Winter Institute on Teaching with Technology: Making AI Work for You and Your Students

Are you curious about the AI landscape and what AI can do for you and your students? You’ll learn how AI can streamline course planning, enhance assignment design, and support student engagement. Whether you’re new to AI or already experimenting with it, this workshop has you covered with actionable strategies and tools for faculty by faculty.

Event Details

Title: Making AI Work for You and Your Students

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Time: 1:00–4:00 PM

Location: LITS Room 181

Treats Provided

What You’ll Get Out of It

Syllabus Policy: Draft an AI policy that reflects your course goals for AI usage.

Discover practical applications to streamline your workload.

Hear about assignments and activities that you can use with your students to learn how AI can enhance their learning.

Learn tools to mitigate potential challenges with academic integrity.

Already using AI in your teaching or course planning? We’d love to include your insights in the conversation. Share your experience with us (email david.tatem@trincoll.edu)- we’d be thrilled to highlight your work!

Mark your calendar and stay tuned for more details. We look forward to seeing you there!