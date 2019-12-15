Hip-Hop Digital Essay: The Evolution of Hip-Hop into the Modern Era- By Matt Scott

Trinity College

Looking back at the history of hip-hop, and the rich culture surrounding the art form, it’s clear that the roots of the genre have been stripped down to almost nothing over the years. I believe hip-hop is an art form, a mix of breaking, DJing, and MCing all coming together under one roof with emphasis on the sound and rhythm of the music, created in black communities as an outlet. In its early days, hip-hop lyrics weren’t preaching any particular message, but the movement and its impact on communities sent a powerful message. The movement was about bringing together communities, stopping violence, and inspiring a generation of youth – and its impact on black culture was positive and powerful. Today we see the art form being used to promote violence, the disrespect of women, drug abuse, and other negative messages that are at odds with hip-hop’s origins. It is now about making money, selling records, and gaining popularity at all costs. The popularity of hip-hop opened the door for many talented black artists and created new opportunities for a community of people who have been mistreated at every turn throughout history. I think the new era of hip-hop has had a negative impact on the art form itself, and it puts a bad label on the community. Without its core principles, hip-hop loses what made it special. When all the lyrics are just hollow and meaningless words, it leaves you with something that’s not hip-hop at all, but just a way to make money. In this essay I’m going to be looking at five hit songs from top artists from each decade, starting with Sugar Hill Gang’s “Rappers Delight” and ending with Migos’s “Bad and Boujee”. The purpose of this essay is to show the evolution of hip-hop from its roots in the Bronx through the present day by exploring the lyrics and message behind each song.

Starting off in 1979 with Sugar Hill Gang’s “Rappers Delight,” we saw the first ever hip-hop record produced kick start a movement that would change the entire landscape of music. Here’s a look into the official music video of one of the most iconic songs in hip-hop history.



As the first hip-hop song ever produced and put out for the country to hear meant that the song was the first and only representation of hip-hop to the world beyond the streets of New York City. In the video we see how quickly the core elements of hip-hop were stripped away in order to appeal to a broader mass of people. We don’t see a DJ in the video, not even as a token of respect to the origins of the culture. The dancing in the middle of the video though is probably the most damaging to hip-hop’s core elements. This was an opportunity to show the world the art of b-boying and breakdancing, and how it went hand in hand with the growth of hip-hop. But in order sell records and appeal to a wider audience, instead of breakdancing they showed people in disco outfits slowly doing organized dance routines. The core elements of hip-hop were lost with the commercialization of the art, leaving us with the rhythm of beats and the words of the MC’s.

Next, we jump to 1987 with Eazy E’s “Boyz-N-The-Hood”. This song was a representation of the message and empowerment that hip-hop was truly about. At a time when African Americans were being mistreated and oppressed by society, this song came out as a rallying cry to the youth generation and a symbol of standing up to authority and uniting as a community. At a time when record labels and executives were exploiting hip-hop artists who were uneducated about the business side of the industry, Eazy E and company let the world know where they stood. “‘Boyz-N-The-Hood’ became an anthem for the fearless, brother less, state-assaulted, heavily armed West Coast urban youth, a generation of Johnathan Jacksons. The impact of ‘Boyz’ had to do with its affirmation, its boast: ‘We’re taking over now.’” (Jeff Chang, Can’t Stop Won’t Stop, Page 306)

https://genius.com/Eazy-e-boyz-n-the-hood-lyrics



Eleven years later we have the release of “Hard Knock Life” by Jay-Z. This song again shows us what hip-hop is about by broadcasting a positive and empowering message through the lyrics. Jay-Z’s song tells the story of life’s struggles and hardships, and how if he was able to make it out then it’s possible for anyone. Not only is the message within his lyrics important to hip-hop culture, Jay-Z’s ideology on record labels and the type of artist he wants to be encapsulates what hip-hop is all about. “Any artist should be able to touch any type of music, as long as it’s done in a way that feels natural. If you’re not doing it solely for the intention of selling records. There are plenty of records that came to me with big hooks, and I was like ‘I can’t do that.’ I’d know the record could be big but it didn’t fit me. The Annie sample fit me. It was from another world, but it had an underlying theme that connected. Being an underdog, always getting kicked in the face, shunned by society—it all relates to me and a huge group of people I was speaking to. I was also saying, I’m never gonna make a record like ‘Sunshine’ again. I’m not coming to y’all. I’m making great albums every year, and you can’t deny me. You’re gonna come to me.”

https://genius.com/Jay-z-hard-knock-life-ghetto-anthem-lyrics



Backtracking five years, but within the same decade, we see a song by 2Pac that spreads a similar message of empowerment and unity, this time to a group of people facing inequality and abuse that didn’t yet have the voice to express their suffering. 2Pac’s 1993 classic “Keep Ya Head Up” talks about the injustice that women face, and comments on “rape culture” and the pro-choice movement. This is what hip-hop is about. When the elements of the art such as breaking, DJing and graffiti are no longer heavily associated with the culture of hip-hop, it’s crucial that artists put out music like this, spreading a message of hope and calling out the evils of society.

https://genius.com/2pac-keep-ya-head-up-lyrics



Here’s what 2Pac said about the song in a 1995 interview with LA Times journalist Chuck Philips. “I think the shit that I say, no one else says. Who was writing about Black women before ‘Keep Ya Head Up?’ Now everybody got a song about Black women. Who was writing about that when I was writing about that? Who was writing about their own problems? I wasn’t talking [blah blah blah], I was talking my real problems. I was really having problems with police. I was really having problems with life and just being Black and why the hell we gotta get stepped on so much? But then I’m making it, I thought I was successful when I’m still getting stepped on. How come I got a boot-print on my back and I’m successful? I just couldn’t believe that. So instead of me just bugging out and doing a post office move and just shooting everything up and going to jail for a million years, I just said, ‘Fuck it. I’m in here rapping. Why not just rap about some shit that’s really happening?”

Moving into my next song choice I’d like to highlight these lyrics from “Keep Ya Head Up” to show the differences between this era and the era of rap we move into at the turn of the century.

“You know what makes me unhappy?

When brothers make babies

And leave a young mother to be a pappy

And since we all came from a woman

Got our name from a woman and our game from a woman

I wonder why we take from our women

Why we rape our women — do we hate our women?

I think it’s time to kill for our women

Time to heal our women, be real to our women

And if we don’t we’ll have a race of babies

That will hate the ladies that make the babies

And since a man can’t make one

He has no right to tell a woman when and where to create one

So will the real men get up?

I know you’re fed up, ladies, but keep ya head up”

The 2000’s brought lots of new artists and new styles of hip-hip music. A song that spent a few weeks in the number one spot on the Billboard Top 100 list was, “Low” by Flo Rida. This song is an example of the lack of meaning behind many of the songs that were put out in this era, and the glorification of disrespecting women and ‘flexing’ material goods.

https://genius.com/Flo-rida-low-lyrics



Just reading through the lyrics and watching the music video shows us the differences between this new era of hip-hop and the direction that the older generation of hip-hop was heading. When songs like this are rewarded with popularity and money, it allows for people with the sole purpose of making money to come in and exploit the genre. Without a meaningful message in the lyrics, hip-hop’s root ideals and values are being lost in a commercialized battle for money.

The final song on the list is another song that spent a lot of time in the number one spot on Billboards Top 100 list. Migos’s 2018 hit song “Bad and Boujee” sums up the era of hip-hop music we are in today. Soley about the glorification of drugs, guns, misogyny, and materialistic values, this song is what it looks like when you abandon hip-hop’s roots and chase after the money. Migos isn’t the only group rapping about these topics, but they, along with a majority of the top artists out right now, have brought back many negative labels to the community tied to hip-hop because they are blinded by the money. By creating music like this because it’s what record labels think their audience wants to hear, these artists are damaging the entire culture of hip-hop by playing into stigmas and labeling themselves as violent, drug abusing, gangsters, with no real message behind their music.

https://genius.com/Migos-bad-and-boujee-lyrics



Although the direction that hip-hop is heading in isn’t a promising one, there’s still a lot of hope for the art form. Rappers such as J.Cole are still producing music that emphasizes the core principles of hip-hop culture, with a strong message of community, drawing attention to the social injustices faced by African Americans. He also talks about the new era of rap and hip-hop in his music, and how it lost its way with the promotion of negative societal values and drug abuse, which we saw with his last album ‘KOD’ (an initialism for Kids on Drugs, Kings Overdosed and Kill Our Demons). The song from this album that I’d like to end with is called “1985”. This song is virtually a diss track on all the current rappers out there right now and how they are playing into the labels and stigmas that the black community is trying to escape.

https://genius.com/J-cole-1985-lyrics



“But have you ever thought about your impact?

These white kids love that you don’t give a fuck

‘Cause that’s exactly what’s expected when your skin black

They wanna see you dab, they wanna see you pop a pill

They wanna see you tatted from your face to your heels

And somewhere deep down, fuck it, I gotta keep it real

They wanna be black and think your song is how it feels

So when you turn up, you see them turnin’ up too

You hit the next city, collect your money when it’s due

You gettin’ that paper, swimmin’ in bitches, I don’t blame you

You ain’t thinkin’ ’bout the people that’s lookin’ like me and you”

In the song we hear him commenting on the difference between real hip-hop and what’s out right now. He’s saying that the rappers who are riding trends and giving the community a bad name are on their way out soon and the real rappers who value hip-hops roots will be the ones who die legends.

Hip-hop without the other forms of creative expression tied to it is a way of mixing lyrics and beats to convey a meaningful message about the culture and community from which it emerged. If you take away the powerful message of justice and equality that many true hip-hop songs convey, you’re left with a money hungry industry doing whatever it takes to sell records. When hip-hop is being fueled by money, and not by meaning, we see the most damage being done to the community of people the art form represents. This era of hip-hop is hurting the image and meaning that hip-hop once stood for, but there’s still hope for hip-hop moving forward. If we can go back its roots, to some of those early songs from the 80s, 90s and into the early 2000s that represent the true ideals behind hip-hop, there is a chance for the industry and genre to regrow with its strong roots back in place.

