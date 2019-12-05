Patrick Neiswender

Chuck Powell

Leadership, War & Hollywood

12/6/19

Writing Prompt 12

I have had the distinct privilege of being put in leadership positions for most of my life. I grew up being taught by my dad that you do not need a title or rank to be a leader, but rather you lead by your choices and actions. I have always taken that approach with my leadership style, I never really had any technical leadership training or skills but making sure I could connect to individuals and do the right thing constantly I thought I knew what being a leader meant. Taking this course I have learned there are so many different ways of being a leader, and I have learned more about the leader that I want to be in the future.

I fully believe that being a leader transcends any title, while sometimes necessary and effective, in the long term the type of relationship a leader builds with their followers will be much stronger and more powerful with out the use of a formal title. Lt. Mike Murphy in the movie Lone Survivor is a leader that I feel embodies this idea, and someone I would have loved to have a conversation with, because of the type of human he was portrayed to be. He was demanding, firm, but most of all he was caring and respectful. If you knew nothing about ranks or anything you could not tell that he was technically higher up in rank then the other three soldiers. He treated each of his men with the respect they deserve and never asked them to do something he would not do himself. It was this loyalty and servitude to them that allowed Dietz, Axe, and Marcus to believe in him to lead but mainly want him to lead. Most people alive have that someone who they would “run through a brick wall” for. I believe that no leader who fits the category that Lt. Mike Murphy falls in has done so through flaunting and using their rank over a subordinate.

I believe I am very much a servant leader; I believe that Lt. Murphy is a great example of a servant leader. Another leadership style in the text that has had the most impact on me is the idea of situational leadership. When I was younger if someone did not hold the same viewpoint, I held it against them. If I thought we should use an umbrella powerplay, but my coach wanted to run an overload, I would get angry. As I got into high school and I actually began to become more of a formal leader for the school, in the dorm, or on the ice/field I learned that being able to lead in different ways at different times is crucial because otherwise you will drive yourself insane. No one can always be a heartless, do the job 110%, effort in your face type of leader every day, but they cannot also be all about making sure everyone is happy and be super supportive the whole time. The majority of the time there should be a mix of everything however being able to recognize and learn about using different situational approaches will make you and will make me a better leader I think, next up is continuing to work on when to use the different situations.

By far I feel the most learning I have done this year was in the classroom in our discussions. During this semester I have done a lot of self-reflection. For whatever reasons I started to look inward into who I am and who I wanted to be. One of the most impactful discussions was when we were asked to take those personality tests. We discussed how you are not going to be able to be an effective leader until you know yourself. That message resonated with me and one of the reasons I think I began to look inward. I have always been known for my strong morals and the guy with a set out plan. I have known what I wanted to do since I was about 13 years old. Most people considered that as amazing and being great for me. Honestly though, I said most of that stuff just to say it not because I actually meant it. I said I wanted to be a neurosurgeon because it sounds smart. Starting in the spring of last year and into this year I wanted to know if that is actually what I wanted to do, the answer is yes but not because it sounds smart. Being able to look inward and begin to learn more about yourself before you can lead others was one of the many discussions I will never forget about this course.

Leadership is beautiful, because no matter what you can always learn and continue to improve. Some of my most fulfilling experiences have been through leadership and taking this course has continued to emphasize the importance of personal growth both as a leader and a follower.