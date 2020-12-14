New Library & Information Technology Services Website

On December 14 Library & Information Technology Services will begin using a new website at https://www.trincoll.edu/lits/. A “frozen” version of the old site will still be available at https://www.trincoll.edu/LITC/ through January 14, 2021.

The new site offers the following benefits:

A streamlined, unified portal to all of the services and resources offered by the Library, Information Technology, and Watkinson Library & Archives. A design that is ADA accessible and responsive to various devices, hosted on a more secure platform. More technical flexibility and function, provided by the college’s web content management system WordPress.

Note that there are no longer separate pages for the library and IT. Most content that existed on the current website has been moved and merged into the new site.

Please use our feedback form to submit comments and suggestions on the new website. We will continue to improve the site after it launches, utilizing your feedback and usability testing studies. We appreciate any input you’d like to give.