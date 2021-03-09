Trinity Library Now Part of JStor’s new Open Community Collections!

Trinity Library is excited to partner with JStor and a select few institutions in an initiative for sharing local digitized collections. The new JStor Open Community Collections platform now hosts a growing number of Trinity College digitized image and text collections sourced from Trinity College Archives and Libraries. Totaling over 20,000 items and spanning more than a century, it includes Ivy yearbooks, Tripod newspapers, archival photos, postcards, playbills, prints, manuscripts, and more. The collections which are public may be accessed directly on our Trinity College portal in JStor, but Trinity users may choose to authenticate for access also to other JStor content. Searches of our collections can be conducted from the Trinity portal or from the JStor database, with search capabilities to expand in future.

Browse more Open Community Collections or read the JStor blog post celebrating 350 collections and highlighting among them our Watkinson Library’s Book of Hours and British Theater Playbills collections.