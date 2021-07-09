Welcome Kristen Eshleman!

LITS welcomes Kristen Eshleman as Trinity’s new Vice President for Library and Information Technology Services (LITS). Kristen will provide leadership of our merged LITS organization, and collaborate with fellow cabinet members and the President, as well as with faculty, staff, and students, to advance our strategic goals.

Kristen joins us from Davidson College in North Carolina, where she has worked for 20 years in roles related to academic technology and digital learning. Most recently she has spent the last two years as Director of Innovation Initiatives, in which she was responsible for operational leadership of innovation strategy, process, and projects for the college.

See the official campus announcement for additional information about Kristen. She can be reached at kristen.eshleman@trincoll.edu.