Community Conversations: Early Learning Success through Collaboration – January 9, 2017

Community Conversations: Early Learning Success through Collaboration

Strategies To Prepare All Children To Be Successful In School

Sheraton Hartford South, Rocky Hill, CT

January 9, 2017 (8:15 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

A free forum showcasing how community engagement, collaboration, and innovation can be harnessed to develop our youngest children into our strongest students. Co-sponsors include: The CT Early Childhood Alliance, CT Parent Power, CT Center for the New Economy, CT Family Resource Center Alliance, and the Teachers Policy Institute.

Parents, policymakers, and practitioners will learn about practices and new strategies that are working well to address the unmet needs of families with young children. The agenda includes:

Plenary Roundtables with Parents, Community Leaders, and Practitioners: Opportunities and challenges—what children need to start every day ready to learn.

Deeper Dive Breakout Sessions: Strategies to address early learning, early reading success, 21st century community schools, implicit bias, positive student behavior development, and other critical topics. Sponsors and presenters include: Yale’s Zigler Center in Child Development and Social Policy, CT Voices for Children, CT Early Childhood Alliance, Parent Power, CT Family Resource Center Alliance, CT Center for the New Economy, Everyday Democracy, and others.

Plenary Lunch “Ed Talk”: Featuring special guest Dr. Julian Vasquez Heilig (pending final confirmation)

Julian Vasquez Heilig is a Professor of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies and the Director of the Doctorate in Educational Leadership at California State University, Sacramento; California NAACP Education Chair; and author of CloakingInequity.com and numerous academic publications. His work has been cited by the New York Times, Washington Post, Associated Press, Education Week, and other print media outlets. He has also appeared on local and national radio and TV including PBS, NBCLatino, Univision, NPR, and MSNBC.

Town Hall Panel Discussion: Audience Q&A. What was learned? What are some next steps?

This forum is free and open to the public. To register visit: https://www.regonline.com/communityconversations

Connecticut’s new Teachers Policy Institute (TPI) is a research and innovation forum created by members of the Connecticut Education Association to advance equity and opportunity for all of the students teachers serve every day. TPI undertakes research and action promoting equity and opportunity for all students in Connecticut public schools. Visit teachers-policy-institute.org for more information.

Community Conversations Forum flyer