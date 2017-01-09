Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy Upcoming Information Sessions 2017

The Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy is an interdistrict magnet school located at Hartford’s Learning Corridor (53 Vernon Street, Hartford, CT, 06106) which is adjacent to Trinity College. The middle and high school enroll students from grades 6-12. The school features a unique partnership with Trinity College that includes programs between the two schools. Learn more about the school at the following information sessions:

December 7 @ 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 28 @ 9:00 a.m.

Saturday, February 4 @ 9:00 a.m.

Monday, February 13 @ 6:30 p.m.

HMTCA Twitter: @ HMTCA_PHOENIX

HMTCA Facebook page here.