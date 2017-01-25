LEARN Disability Summit for Parents, Caregivers, and Educators – March 11, 2017 at Mohegan Sun Convention Center

The Disability Summit will be held on Saturday, March 11 at the Mohegan Sun Convention Center from 10:00am-4:00pm. This event is free and open to all families/caregivers of children with disabilities, students, and professionals who support students with disabilities from birth to age 21.

The event will connect families and educators with state and community resources by hosting 70 community organizations and breakout workshop sessions on informative topics. Workshop sessions include topics such as “Respite Care 101,” “Addressing Challenging Behaviors in the Home,” “Transition 101,” “Lighten Up: Student Panel Talking About Life with a Disability.”

All event attendees will receive a free Materials Bag with information and free giveaways. We are seeking to attract 700 attendees! Please visit our website for more info/directions to the Mohegan Sun Convention Center. www.learn.k12.ct.us