Meet Chay Reed

Chay Reed joined the Urban Educational Initiatives team in Spring 2017. She works concurrently with the Office of Study Away as an Administrative Assistant. Chay received her B.A. in Studio Arts from Eastern Connecticut State University. Her undergraduate studies also included world literature, Spanish language and Latin American history. She worked part-time in the university library as a student worker, which spawned an interest in a career in librarianship.

Chay is currently studying to receive a Masters in Library and Information Science, and takes courses to improve her Spanish language skills. A Connecticut native, her current hobby is latch-hooking (making hand-made rugs). She also enjoys yoga, zumba, and spending time with her family and pets. Chay has traveled to Mexico and Canada, and looks forward to traveling to many more regions of the world.