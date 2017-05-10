Summer 2017 at Trinity

Trinity College slows down during the summer. But there are a number of programs and events that still happen to make the campus vibrant.

Are you on campus or planning to be on campus this summer? Trying to find out what’s going on at Trinity and around the City of Hartford? Here is a listing of various programs, places to eat around campus, events in Hartford, and more.

Programs on the Trinity College Campus

The Summer Music Series at Trinity includes Chamber Music and Carillon concerts. The concerts start at 6:00p.m. every Wednesday night in July and Carillon concerts the first two Wednesday’s of August. Visit the Summer Music Series Facebook page for more information. (https://www.facebook.com/TrinitySummerMusic/)

Cinestudio is Trinity’s on-campus movie theater, popular for screening independent and foreign films. (http://www.cinestudio.org/)

Where to Eat Near Trinity During the Summer

Billings Forge has a Farmers Market every Thursday, from 11am – 2pm. The market is located at 539 Broad Street, only 1.3 miles from the campus. (http://billingsforgeworks.org/farmers-market/)

Many ethnic restaurants can be found in the New Britain Avenue and Park Street areas. From Vietnamese to Peruvian, Italian, Brazilian and more!

Downtown Hartford also has a number of restaurants with diverse cuisine. You can also find popular chains like Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts.

Jess Voight also gives us some ideas of where to eat in her “Guide to Eating at Trinity During the Summer.”

Events in Hartford

The Riverside Recapture has several events planned for the summer season. (http://www.riverfront.org/parks/riverside-park)

Catch a Hartford Yard Goats baseball game at the new Dunkin’ Donuts stadium. (http://www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t538)

The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art hosts a variety of art and entertainment events over the summer. (https://thewadsworth.org/)

Real Art Ways shows international and independent films, and hosts gallery exhibitions and social events. (http://www.realartways.org/)

Religious Life

A note from Megan O’Brien, Program Coordinator, Office of Spiritual and Religious Life, Chapel:

We do not have services throughout the summer on campus unfortunately but depending on what the faith background/interest is for the undergraduates on campus, here are some suggestions for places in the area that offer religious services:

Buddhist: Dae Yen Sa Buddhist Temple, New Hartford (https://daeyensa.org/)

Episcopal: St. John’s Episcopal Church, West Hartford (http://www.sjparish.net/default.asp)

Jewish: Congregation Beth Israel, West Hartford (https://www.cbict.org/)

Muslim: The Berlin Mosque, Berlin (http://www.berlinmosque.org/)

Roman Catholic: St. Joseph Cathedral, Hartford (http://www.cathedralofsaintjoseph.com/)

There are, of course, plenty of other places of worship around the area so you are welcome to explore!

For more information, you can contact Megan at Megan.OBrien@trincoll.edu.