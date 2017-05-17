Hartford-Area Summer Youth Programs 2017

Every year, parents and educators ask us about summer programs for youth in Hartford and the region. So here’s a running list of programs and information booklets. Did we miss any?

Hartford Consortium for Higher Education, Hartford Public Schools, and Career Beginnings, List of Enrichment Programs

Download (PDF, 530KB)

Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, Summer Programs Directory 2017 (coming soon!)

http://www.hfpg.org/about-us/publications-documents/

Summer Programs Directory 2016

Hartbeat Ensemble, Youth Play Institute

Download (PDF, 1.81MB)