Written All Over My Face: A Talk With Dr. Daren Graves

Join us for dinner and a talk with Dr. Daren Graves who will share his story entitled, “Written All Over My Face: A Black Man’s Toll of Teaching White Students About Racism”. The story is featured as a chapter in the recent volume, Confronting Racism in Teacher Education: Counternarratives of Critical Practice.

When: Wednesday, June 7 @ 6 p.m.

Where: 70 Vernon Street, Hartford, CT, Trinity College, Center for Urban and Global Studies

Who: Open to the public

About Daren Graves (from Harvard Graduate School of Education):

Daren Graves is currently the director of the Urban Master’s Program at Simmons College. As a teacher educator, he is committed to preparing teachers who see urban youth as assets in the teaching and learning process. His research interest involves the interplay of school culture and racial identity on the academic performance of Black adolescents. Graves’ research has given him an understanding of the issues that Boston-area youth face inside and outside of their school environments. Graves previously served as Assistant Director at Simmons College Upward Bound in Boston, where he helped coordinate the academic and college preparation components of this federally funded after-school and summer program.

About the book (from Routledge):

Confronting Racism in Teacher Education aims to transform systematic and persistent racism through in-depth analyses of racial justice struggles and strategies in teacher education. By bringing together counternarratives of critical teacher educators, the editors of this volume present key insights from both individual and collective experiences of advancing racial justice. Written for teacher educators, higher education administrators, policy makers, and others concerned with issues of race, the book is comprised of four parts that each represent a distinct perspective on the struggle for racial justice: contributors reflect on their experiences working as educators of Color to transform the culture of predominately White institutions, navigating the challenges of whiteness within teacher education, building transformational bridges within classrooms, and training current and inservice teachers through concrete models of racial justice. By bringing together these often individualized experiences, Confronting Racism in Teacher Education reveals larger patterns that emerge of institutional racism in teacher education, and the strategies that can inspire resistance.