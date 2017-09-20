La Voz Latina Art Contest 2017: Open to Hartford-area students

La Voz Latina, a Trinity College student-led organization, calls for art projects from Hartford-area students, specifically art forms, physical or digital, representing Hispanic/Latinx cultures. To enter, e-mail LaVoz-Latina@trincoll.edu. The deadline is October 15, 2017. All art will be displayed.

La Voz Latina is a club open to all students interested in Hispanic cultures. The purpose of La Voz Latina is to increase the awareness of Latin American culture, politics and social issues in the Trinity community. It has a commitment with the Latino community of Hartford in bringing what they can offer to Trinity and its Latino students. Along with other organizations, La Voz Latina provides social and cultural programming needed in the Trinity Community.