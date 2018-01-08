Heartbeat Ensemble’s Youth Play Institute (YPI) Spring 2018

HartBeat Ensemble‘s YPI, our paid theater internship for 16-21-year-olds.This program is in its 11th year, and has served more than 500 young people from Greater Hartford.

In this program, a group of youth co-creates an original play about a social justice issue over an 8-week period.Internships are available for stage managers, actors, and designers.

This is a great program for young performers, activists, visual artists, collaborators and writers. Many different personality types and levels of experience excel at YPI.

Interviews will take place February 7th and 10th.

Contact: Hannah.Simms@hartbeatensemble.org