Strive to Win: The Long Struggle for Suffrage Revisited

Brittney Yancy is an Assistant Professor of Humanities at Goodwin University. Her research focuses on 20th century US social movements, urban radicalism, critical race theory, women’s activism, and black women’s political and intellectual history. Professor Yancy has published with Oxford University Press and Greenwood Press, and her research has been supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities, Harvard University’s Schlesinger Library Grant, Andrew W. Mellow Foundation, Social Science Research Council, the National Council of Black Studies, and the Connecticut Humanities. Her honors include being selected as one of the 100 Women of Color in Hartford, UConn Women of Color Award, and a host of awards from the National Council of Black Studies and the University of Connecticut. She belongs to several professional organizations, including the American Historians Association, National Council of Black Studies, and the Association for the Study of African American History and Culture.

Professor Yancy is an intersectional scholar-activist and committed to fighting for a gender-inclusive movement for racial justice. In 2018, she was appointed as the Greater Hartford Ambassador to the United State of Women, and recently chaired the state-wide summit on gender equity, Galvanize Connecticut. In 2019, Professor Yancy was appointed to the Board of Connecticut’s State Education Resource Center, and currently serves on Steering Committee for the Governor’s Council on Women and Girls. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., entering 19 years of service, and a member of several community-based organizations in the Greater Hartford area. Professor Yancy holds a B.A. in History from Hampton University and an M.A. in History from the University of Connecticut. This year, Professor Yancy will complete her doctoral degree in 20th century US History from the University of Connecticut.