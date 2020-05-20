Chronic Stress, Trauma, and Perinatal Mental Health: Equity and Care Disparities for Marginalized Women

Link for August 19

Destiny Printz Pereira received a dual B.A. from the University of Connecticut in 2013 in Psychology and African-American Studies. Upon graduation, she worked for four years as a Project Manager at the Yale School of Medicine and Veterans Health Administration. Destiny is currently a 4th year clinical psychology doctoral student at the University of Connecticut. She is also a Health Policy Research Scholar with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Destiny’s research and clinical work aims to address disparities in chronic stress and trauma in marginalized populations, and the resulting mental and physical health impact across the lifetime. She is primarily interested in building coping and resilience in families of color, low-income, and mothers. Her current research focuses on perinatal disorders, the intergenerational transmission of trauma, racial discrimination, and chronic pain.