Learning the Tools of Mindfulness When We Need It Most: Building Resilience in Difficult Times

Tracey Sondik is a licensed clinical psychologist, E-RYT 500 hour yoga teacher, certified C-IAYT yoga therapist, certified Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction trainer, and iRest teacher. She has spent most of her professional career working in inpatient and outpatient behavioral health settings She has authored several publications book chapters around holistic behavioral treatment for different mental health conditions, yoga for addiction, and is currently writing a book on yin yoga and mental health that is set to be published in 2020. She created and co-chairs the State of Connecticut State-Wide Integrative Medicine Collaborative dedicated to the use of holistic treatments for behavioral services throughout the state of Connecticut. Tracey is an Assistant Clinical Professor at Yale University Department of Psychiatry, and adjunct faculty member at University of Hartford Graduate School of Professional Psychology in Hartford, CT and Maryland University of Integrative Health Master’s of Science Yoga Therapy program in Laurel, Maryland.