A Seat at the Table

Although women are increasing their presence within the work force, they are still notoriously underrepresented within leadership positions. History is to blame for the late entry of females, however there are still numerous factors that explain the low numbers today. Theories such as the “glass ceiling”, the “glass-cliff” the “sticky floor”, and even the “maternal wall” come to mind as this constant battle that women have to face. Yet in the past few years, especially in light of the recent social activism, we start to see more women break these barriers and overcome these limitations.

Sticky Floor and Glass Ceiling

Women already tend to have difficulties entering certain career fields, especially those that are already dominated by males. While they are likely to be accepted to entry-level jobs, advancing beyond that is improbable. This is a reflection of the “sticky floor” effect, where females have low mobility in within their career fields and are unlikely to be able to rise to management positions.

If they are able to overcome this effect, women are then faced with the looming “glass ceiling”. This is another coined term to represent the barriers that females are faced with. In a way, this is a continuation of the “sticky floor”, but accounts for all the future steps beyond that initial leap. Women are able to see these open positions of higher status but are unable to truly achieve them.

Glass Cliff

In the cases that women do achieve these higher ranks, data shows that they are typically appointed to them in moments of crisis. This is often categorized as a downturn in company performance and finances. If the said company continues on track with that trend, the blame will fall on the female leader. This result is then used to justify why women are less likely to be appointed to higher rankings.

Maternal Wall

The “maternal wall” refers to the more social aspects of gender bias. It is the idea that women are not able to handle to combination of work and family life. This is especially found for women who, for example, take maternity leave or have moments of putting their family first. They are often viewed as less competent, and therefore not as committed to their careers. This term is also used to refer to character assumptions, where mothers are not seen as not capable enough to complete high risk jobs, especially in leadership roles. The attributes that are typically associated with motherhood are seen as a less desirable trait in a firm.

Policy Recommendations

Research has found that certain countries had begun implementing laws to enforce gender equality. The national government enforces these rulings, and companies face a penalty if the demand is not met in a timely manner. It would be ideal for the United States to adapt some of these methods, however due to the political climate there is sure to be backlash against it.

This is why it is now up to companies to execute these procedures within their own walls. Individual company policies could be set up to create a healthier environment not only for women, but their entire work force. They can take the steps to host diversity, equity, and inclusion seminars in order to address the biases on all levels. Another step would be to acknowledge the difficulties employees have when it comes to balancing work and life. An example of this would be offering a more flexible schedule for them to choose from. This can benefit the company as a whole as people are finally able to commit themselves to other realms, thus producing a happier work environment.

Most importantly, solving this problem starts from a young age. An example would be to encourage more girls to take the leap and start pursuing more male dominated fields. With more young ladies being introduced to subjects like STEM, their confidence to succeed in the work force will thrive. Promoting positive mindsets in both boys and girls alike is key to future equality.

Looking towards the future

As of 2020, only 2% of black women in undergrad earn a degree in economics. The double-glass ceiling is something unique that women of color have to face, dealing with the intersectionality of bias. Taking this class was still inspiring though, as through our research there is seems to be a shift in dynamics. Even through the set-up of the classroom, there are people willing to take the steps to educate themselves about these problems. For future research I would love to see how women CEOs, especially of Fortune 500 companies, have been addressing gender equality. If they are using their status to help continue to diversify their boardrooms. To take it a step further, it would also be interesting to see how these CEOs are able to manage their family dynamics. Seeing how these top leaders are apple to approach this “maternal wall” would be inspiring to lower rank females on how they are able to juggle it all. In all women continuously face barriers against them, especially in a corporate climate. But as more people become aware of these issues, more will take the steps to make it right.

Sources

panelChristyGlassa12EnvelopeAlisonCookb3Envelope, Author links open overlay, et al. “Leading at the Top: Understanding Women’s Challenges above the Glass Ceiling.” The Leadership Quarterly, JAI, 9 Oct. 2015, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1048984315001034.

Bruckmüller S, Branscombe NR. The glass cliff: when and why women are selected as leaders in crisis contexts. Br J Soc Psychol. 2010 Sep;49(Pt 3):433-51. doi: 10.1348/014466609X466594. Epub 2009 Aug 18. PMID: 19691915.

“Modern Family Index Shows Motherhood Penalty in American Workplace.” Bright Horizons®, https://www.brighthorizons.com/newsroom/modern-family-index-2018.

Ryan, Michelle K., and S. Alexander Haslam. “The Glass Cliff: Evidence That Women Are over-Represented in Precarious Leadership Positions.” British Journal of Management, vol. 16, no. 2, 2005, pp. 81–90., https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1467-8551.2005.00433.x.

Rahman, Shakil, et al. “African- American Women and Leadership Positions: An Analysis of Young Adults.” Quarterly Review of Business Disciplines, vol. 2, no. 4, Feb. 2016, pp. 313–324.

Terjesen, Siri, and Val Singh. “Female Presence on Corporate Boards: A Multi-Country Study of Environmental Context – Journal of Business Ethics.” SpringerLink, Springer Netherlands, 16 Jan. 2008, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10551-007-9656-1.