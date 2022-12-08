Gender Gap in STEM Education

By: Drew Britt

In the United States and the rest of the world today, there continues to be a large gender gap in STEM education. Through my research, I found that women are significantly underrepresented in STEM courses, majors, and occupations, and in most cases, the gap continues to grow. While most of the statistics surrounding this gender disparity relate to higher education and STEM careers, the problems that cause this increasing gender gap begin as early as middle school. Beyond that, women also face many challenges in college and in their professional life which cause them to either pursue other college degrees or leave their STEM jobs. These factors include but are not limited to, gender bias, unequal opportunity, wage gap, stereotypes, and hiring malpractices.

Policies other than those that currently exist such as diversity training must be put in place in order to close the gender gap. A possible policy would be to set quotas on the number of women STEM businesses must employ in their company or in a given year. If there are not enough women to fulfill these quotas, it will encourage more women to pursue the STEM field knowing there are opportunities out there for them. Along with these quotas, a policy should be set in place for females to be paid equally to their male counterparts if they are performing the same role in the STEM field.

If we don’t act now, we will face several consequences for having such a large gender gap in STEM education. If we continue to have qualified women drop out of the STEM pipeline or choose other fields because they feel they don’t belong, technology and engineering companies will lack a female perspective on products and in turn, fail to meet the needs of female consumers. In addition, the United States in particular needs as many women in STEM as possible because we must increase the number of students graduating with a STEM degree by 33% to keep up with the demand for professionals in STEM fields (Master et al., 2020).

What policies have been put in place so far that have helped close the gender gap in STEM education and careers? How can high schools, universities, and businesses be incentivized to promote and create a welcoming environment for female participation in STEM to expedite the closing of the gender gap?

The gender gap in STEM education is frustrating to me because I have two sisters who are pursuing STEM majors. It is unfair for them to have to face significantly more challenges in their education and career than their male counterparts solely because they are women. Although I am not going into the STEM field, my research has given me new perspectives which will hope me promote female inclusion in my own field of study as I continue through my career.

Throughout my research, I have learned that although there has been an increase in the gender gap in some instances, we as a country and world are still far from where we need to be. The perspectives of women in STEM are extremely important as diversity in the workplace leads to higher production. In addition, qualified and educated women in STEM deserve to be compensated equally to their male counterparts as their contributions also hold extreme value in the field. While it may be easy for those not involved in STEM to see the gender gap in the field, it exists and will only continue to have a negative impact on our daily lives if we do not work to close the gap.

