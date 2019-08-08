Summers on TrinColl’s Campus: What are Bants Up To?

Every Summer here at Trin, students are always looking to take advantage of the variety of opportunities our campus has to offer. I recently toured around campus with my camera to catch some of the summertime action. Here’s a look at a handful of the Trin spaces you can find Bants during the warmer months:

Trin offers students opportunities to participate in research on and off-campus during the summer months. Bants can create independent research projects, work in close collaboration with professors from all academic departments, or join research projects conducted in collaboration with CHER and our community partners in Hartford.

New Student Orientation (NSO) is intended to assist incoming students and their families as they prepare for the goals, transitions, and expectations of college life. Trin’s NSO would not be a success without the hard work and dedication of our student orientation chairs and S.A.I.L staff. The orientation chairs lend a rich student perspective to orientation activities and are heavily involved in event planning, designing orientation gear, and training other orientation leaders. Planning has been underway all summer. Curious what is in store for TrinColl2023 in just a few short weeks? Check out the NSO schedule.

Trinfo.Café aims to “bridge the digital divide” between Trin and the surrounding neighborhoods by creating a multi-use space for city residents to access technology services. Current Bants also have the opportunity to be student-workers at Trinfo. Student workers assist with everything from teaching computer literacy courses and assisting individuals at the front desk to helping with summer programming at surrounding elementary and middle schools in the Hartford community. During the academic year, students even use the space in their classes to help community residents with useful skills like tax preparation.

Trin’s Office of Admissions is one department that always stays busy. During the summer, you will see current Trin students giving tours to prospective students all around campus. These admissions student workers are in close collaboration with Admissions Counselor Maddy Dickey, to make sure that prospective students have a worthwhile experience during their visit to Hartford. Have you scheduled a campus tour yet? Find all the details to make a visit to campus a reality.

After a long day, Bants often gather in the Summit Suites courtyard where they have mini cookouts, game nights, or participate in events organized by the summer resident assistants (RAs). In the midst of all of this, there is a hidden gem that peaks out at the end of the day…. Hartford SUNSETS! The Sunsets at Trin are beautiful! Students either watch the sunsets on the main quad or walk to the rocks at the end of Summit and Vernon street. These views are truly a sight to see!

Although I’ve photographed and highlighted only a few summer opportunities here, there truly is so much more you can get involved with during the summer at Trinity. Opportunities that immediately come to mind include working in the Information Technology Services (ITS) department in the library, alongside Residential Learning Community staff, or as a campus counselor for Dream Camp, just to name a few. So, what do you think? Will you consider spending your next summer here at Trin?