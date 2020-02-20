Ethan Yerkes ’23

Ethan Yerkes is a first-year econ and photography major from the northwest side of Chicago, Illinois where he is a member of Posse and Chicago Scholars. He participated in First-Gen, PRIDE, and Bantam Beginnings pre-orientation programs. Currently Ethan is part of the Trinity Film Fest team, is a “Designing your Life” fellow, and is working on his own photography business.
Favorite Spot on Campus: Top of the tower on Long walk
Can Often Be Found: Long boarding about campus
Favorite Thing to do on Campus: Connecting with friends at Mather
Favorite Meal: Blueberry Pancakes
Social Media: Instagram – @ethanyerkes