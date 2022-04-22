GreenFest & Ways to Celebrate Earth Month

SoMA Wendy Salto ’22 shares photos from GreenFest 2022 and tips for celebrating Earth Month.
Back at it again with another festival! GreenFest took place Sunday, April 10th, on the Main Quad, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., featuring Nicole Sophia live and partner organizations to celebrate Earth Month on Trinity’s campus! Despite the cold, there were a number of student organizations tabling such as ACES (Annual Community Service Event Staff), ACC (Athletes of Color Coalition), Amnesty International, Bio Club, ConnPIRG, The Coop, Trinity’s Homelessness Project, TCBWO (Trinity College Black Women’s Organization), along with other partners of the festival like the Free Center in Hartford.
Here are a few ways you can celebrate Earth Month:
- Think twice before shopping…did you know that 85% of our clothes end up in landfills or burned!? A sustainable alternative offered right here on campus is The Coop. The Coop is Trinity College’s thrift shop, located under the Jackson residences, across from the LSC Quad and with a secondary location in the basement of Mather. The Coop is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., however, times might change. (Check for updated times on their Insta @trinitycoop_.)
- Choose sustainable products over single use plastic! Trinity’s ACES handed out mason jars along with reusable straws and utensils. Storage, transporting lunch, making overnight oats, baking, gifts, and even as a blender are just a few ways to reuse a mason jar.
- Become involved politically to help the earth. As Board Secretary for ConnPIRG, Emma Hersom ’24 wrote in their recent email, “Since Earth Day was founded in 1970, students have been on the forefront of change to protect our environment… Today, we face numerous environmental crises, from climate change, to air and water pollution, to the destruction of ecosystems critical to all life on Earth. But real change happens when we stand together and demand it. So let’s make our voices heard this month for #YouthEarthWeek!”
- Eat delicious cookies that look like baby earths! Shoutout to Peter B’s for the baked goods and the Underground Coffeehouse.
- Participate in an Earth Month event or clean-up event. Like a Hartford clean-up offered near Trinity on two different dates… If this sounds like something you are interested in participating in, sign up with this link: https://tinyurl.com/DoingGoodInNeighborhood.
Even if you are unable to participate in a clean-up check out the SINA garden! (Here’s a video on how it was constructed.)
- Go outside and enjoy the Earth!!!! Research has indicated that green spaces can positively impact one’s mental health. Go see for yourself!