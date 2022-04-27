Samba Fest 2022!

The 14th Samba Fest took place on Saturday, April 23, 2022, live and in-person on the LSC Quad!

The day included tons of live music, food trucks, as well as games and activities sponsored by student orgs across campus. Performances included Trinity Samba Ensemble and Trinity Steel (both student groups), Brazilian dance workshops, community drumming, FriendZ World Music, and Yamandu Costa and Serginho Silva Ensemble from Brazil!

Follow Samba Fest on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to stay in the know for next year.