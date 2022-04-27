By SoMAs Anna Chin '22 and Jederick Estrella '22 take on Samba Fest 2022! 

Samba Fest 2022!

 

 

The 14th Samba Fest took place on Saturday, April 23, 2022, live and in-person on the LSC Quad!

The day included tons of live music, food trucks, as well as games and activities sponsored by student orgs across campus. Performances included Trinity Samba Ensemble and Trinity Steel (both student groups), Brazilian dance workshops, community drumming, FriendZ World Music, and Yamandu Costa and Serginho Silva Ensemble from Brazil!

Follow Samba Fest on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to stay in the know for next year.

 

FriendZ World Music getting the crowd on their feet.
Trinity Steel, a Music Class offered to students for credit.
Student orgs hosted tables of games and crafts.
Taking it all in across LSC Quad.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.