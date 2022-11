I often start my day in a moody way with slow, peaceful melodies, some motivational quotes, and more upbeat songs. I heard that we absorb the energy that a type of music radiates, and these songs give me a pleasant start for my day! I hope they will do the same for you.

โ€” Vy Duong ’26

