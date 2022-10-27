Festival of Nations 2022

Another Festival of Nations has arrived! This year, we were blessed with the radiant sunlight and good weather. Students, staff, and families taking part in Family Weekend were able to enjoy good food, listen to a variety of music while taking part in multiple activities offered by our very beloved international student community.

Festival of Nations is an annual event at Trinity College which aims to highlight and celebrate the national and cultural diversity on campus. This is the third time the festival was held. Through the years, the festival has proven to be an essential part of life at Trinity.

This year witnessed a variety of food diversity from various regions of the world: From Vietnam with their spring rolls and chè (a kind of Vietnamese dessert); Laos and Thailand with Pad Thai, chicken basil stir fry, and larb chicken; Russia with their селедка под шубой (Selyodka pod shuboi, made of potatoes, carrots, onions, beetroots, herring, and mayonnaise); Pakistan with Biryani; Costa Rica and South America with Tamal de maicena, Empanadas, Sopa Paraguaya and Mate. There were 16 booths to discover! Notably, all the cuisine was made (with love) by our International students.

As the festival went along, Trinity’s African Dance class, led by Professor Jean Davis-Smith, gifted the participants with a dance they had been producing in class. This was then followed by an improvisational crowd dance-along with moves instructed by the Professor. One could tell how everyone was enjoying the dance by the big smiles on their cheeks! The music was then continued by Sem G (Class of 2024) as he performed his songs to the crowd.

Overall, such a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon! The festival once again reminds us of the importance of sharing, community, and diversity on our very own Trinity campus.